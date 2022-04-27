ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A former Missouri state representative from the St. Louis area was found unconscious on the morning of Friday, March 11, in a hallway at the Loews Hotel in Downtown St. Louis. Cora Faith Walker was just 37-years-old when she died.

There is no active local or federal investigation into Walker’s death. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office says that she died from heart disease. Her heart just stopped working.

The form of heart disease Walker had is called nonischemic cardiomyopathy. No alcohol or illicit substances were found in her system. She was not seeing a doctor for heart disease. She was taking a prescription medication. No outside factors caused her death, no physical trauma.

Walker entered a hotel room around midnight the night before her death. She left the hotel room before 8:55 am and collapsed in the hallway. A good Samaritan found Walker and immediately called 911 while attempting to resuscitate her.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom previously told FOX 2 that there was one other person in the hotel room with Walker that evening and the room was in that person’s name. However, that individual left the room at 7:00 am, hours before Walker collapsed in the hallway. Police identified and questioned that individual, Isom said.

Investigators have also questioned hotel employees and reviewed hotel security footage.

Walker lived in Ferguson and was elected to the Missouri House in 2016. She represented the 74th District, which includes Florissant, Ferguson, Calverton Park, Country Club Hills, Dellwood, and Jennings. She resigned in 2019 and went to serve as policy chief for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.