Medical marijuana cultivation facility managed by women likely to be first to open in Missouri

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The wait for medical marijuana in Missouri is almost up as patients will soon be able to purchase products from dispensaries.

A women-owned and operated company out of Perryville will likely be the first cultivation facility to open in the state.

Attorney Hayley Rosenblum Dudney and pharmacist Erin Moore run Archimedes, a medical marijuana cultivation operation. In just a few weeks, their brand, Solhaus, will likely be the first available product in Missouri.

As one of only two outdoor growers licensed in the state of Missouri, Dudney and Moore say their Solhaus brand stands out because it’s a flower medical marijuana product and is grown with no harsh chemicals.

With over 62,000 Missourians having already secured their medical marijuana cards, Dudney and Moore say they cannot wait to supply patients’ needs.

Their Perryville grow site was once the largest ornamental greenhouse operation in Missouri. Hayley says she was able to partner up with them, saving jobs and utilizing their horticultural experience in the process.

The duo says they’ll grow 50 different strains of medical marijuana on their three acres.

There will be facilities located down the road that will make the edibles and concentrates. They will also have pre-rolls available.