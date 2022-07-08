DES PERES, Mo. – Former Cardinals centerfielder and regular broadcast booth color commentator Jim Edmonds will be at the Des Peres Schucks this Sunday. The local grocery chain has set up a Facebook event to invite any baseball fan who wants to meet him.

“Join us for this free event where you’ll have the opportunity to meet the Cardinals Hall of Famer and receive a signed autograph, right in the store mezzanine,” writes Schnucks on Facebook.

The one-hour event is expected to draw a crowd. The store is located on Manchester Road in Des Peres. Follow the event on Facebook for updates.