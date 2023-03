ST. LOUIS – Peter and Paul Community Services wants to open a 100-bed shelter for men in the vacant St’s. Mary and Joseph Chapel on Minnesota Avenue.

It would operate 24/7, with case management for the unhoused. Supporters say there’s a big need for more shelters.

A neighborhood association opposes the idea, concerned about safety and home values. They voiced their opinions at a meeting Thursday night at the Carondelet Public Library.

Another meeting is planned there on Monday.