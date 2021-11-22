Meetings continue today on proposed ward maps for St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen Legislative Committee will have another virtual meeting on a proposed new ward map on Monday at 1 p.m.

The committee heard from two city residents at their last meeting on Saturday. Over the last several weeks, and in the last several meetings, residents often complained about issues with access to the maps, access to the meetings, and diversity in the new maps.

Daniel Schesch lives in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood. He recommended drawing a new district that would erase the so-called Delmar Divide between the predominantly Black North St. Louis and predominantly White Central West End.

“We might have swing districts, which sometimes elected black and sometimes white alder people as opposed to two districts with such disparate composition that candidates from mathematically racial groups face an uphill battle being elected,” Schesch said.

In 2012, voters decided to cut the number of aldermanic wards from 28 to 14. Another resident spoke Saturday. She expressed concern that the meetings were held primarily in English, effectively excluding residents who speak other languages as their first tongue.

Watch Monday’s legislative committee meeting at 1 p.m. by clicking this link https://bit.ly/3CH27iG.