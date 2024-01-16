ELLISVILLE, Mo. – One resident found themselves with $1 million more in their bank account after purchasing a lottery ticket on Dec. 26.

The winning ticket was purchased at the BP gas station on Clarkson Rd. The lucky numbers were 8, 10, 22, 58 and 64, with a Mega Ball of 21.

The Mega Millions Tuesday evening is estimated to be $208 million.

According to the Missouri Lottery, St. Louis County lottery players won almost $208 million in prizes. Over $76 million of that prize money was donated to education programs throughout the county.

The chances of taking home the matching five numbers to hit the $1 million jackpot are 1 in 11,688,054.