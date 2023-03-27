ST. LOUIS — One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding operations in the Midwest. Megabus is adding service options for 48 cities through a partnership with Burlington Trailways. This includes eleven destinations from St. Louis.

“This partnership will offer robust expansion opportunities in the Midwest,” states Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “Creating the opportunity for customers to travel as far west as Denver is particularly exciting. We’re proud to be able to offer customers new convenient travel options.”

Megabus offers bus service between cities in North America. Since it started in 2006, Megabus has helped more than 50 million people in over 280 cities.

Trips were also added between Chicago and 12 cities, Denver and 22 cities, Des Moines and 33 cities, Iowa City and 20 cities, and Indianapolis and 22 cities.

Destinations from St. Louis now include:

Bowling Green, Missouri

Burlington, Iowa

Canton, Missouri

Cedar Rapids, Iowa,

Fort Madison, Iowa

Hannibal, Missouri

Iowa City, Iowa,

Keokuk, Iowa

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Quincy, Illinois

Troy, Missouri

Tickets are now available. Check schedules and see more details here. https://us.megabus.com/