Megan King says distance was not a factor in breakup with president’s nephew

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Distance was not a factor in the breakup of Meghan King’s two-month-long marriage to President Biden’s nephew. The former reality star tells Page Six that she and Cuffe Biden Owens lived together since they met and there was “Zero long-distance whatsoever.”

Meghan divorced former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds in 2019 after a scandal. They had three kids together and lived near Plaza Frontenac. ​In October she married President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Ownes at a small ceremony in Pennsylvania. She announced that the marriage was over last week.

An E! News report citing an insider stated that the breakup was over the King’s roots in St. Louis County and Owens’ reluctance to move to Missouri. He is a top attorney in Los Angeles and she is raising her three children in Kirkwood.

King has not publically shared why her marriage suddenly ended. A source close to Owens tells The Daily Mail that he didn’t like living in the spotlight. The former reality star came with a million followers and their relationship became very public after her September reveal that she was dating the president’s nephew.

There is one thing that King is looking forward to this year. Her new year’s resolution is to be a great mom this year. She is spending some time in Florida with her family. One of her Instagram posts says in part, “I feel the energy of 2022 invigorating my soul, and I’m so ready to start a new year with the thrill I felt with my kiddos tonight. Who’s with me?!”