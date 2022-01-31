Megan King’s new YouTube channel dishes on RHOC shows and Edmonds

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Meghan King is now on YouTube and she is rewatching her Real Housewives of Orange County episodes. She is sipping some wine and dishing on one of her ex-husbands, former Cardinals player Jim Edmonds.

“I would never marry a man with children. I would never marry a man more than eleven years older than me and I would never marry a professional athlete,” King says during her first appearance on the Bravo series.

“It is all true. I did not want to do any of those things but he sucked me in,” replies King to the on-screen action.

Clips from the show play with Edmonds admitting that he was not wearing a wedding ring. He is also seen ignoring King while on his phone.

“My thoughts are that I look really young. A lot of people are in denial, including myself. It is unbelievable the bad behavior, we all put up with, because of what we ultimately want to feel. Which is so counterproductive because, like, the irony in that, right? Because it is just going to hit you so much harder,” said King after summarizing the episode.

King says that she loved the experience of being on the Real Housewives and she would do it again.

King tells the gossip column Page Six in a recent interview about the new YouTube channel that she is worried that she is a “narcissist attracter.”

The former reality star, who lives in St. Louis County, was most recently married to President Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens. That ended after two months. But, her most well-known relationship was with Edmonds who was featured on the Real Housewives show and the subject of a dramatic break-up. She was also married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011.

You can check out a new video on King’s YouTube channel every Friday.