Meghan King’s marriage to President Biden’s nephew ends after 2 months

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Meghan King Edmonds attends Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter Fundraising Campaign at Jonathan Simkhai on March 10, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis County woman and former The Real Housewives of Orange County star is no longer married to President Joe Biden’s nephew. Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens marriage lasted a little more than two months, as confirmed by Page Six.

Meghan divorced former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds in 2019 after a scandal. They had three kids together and lived near Plaza Frontenac. ​In October she married President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Ownes at a small ceremony in Pennsylvania.

Meghan King shared this message to her Instagram story Monday:

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals on the state of my marriage.

I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.

At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

An Instagram post from two days ago shows how she is dealing with anxiety and depression:

King owns a home in Kirkwood, Missouri. She recently shared some photos from Christmas on her Instagram page. Cuffe has not been on any of her posts to social media since Halloween: