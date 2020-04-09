Mehlville Fire Protection District launches COVID Mobile as relief to hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – As hospitals in the St. Louis metro area make room for the influx of patients filling up beds, Mehlville Fire Protection District is working to offer relief.

Mehlville residents can now take advantage of their newly launched mobile healthcare screenings.

The service launched Wednesday and the Mehlville fire chief said this is their way to meet the community’s needs and help an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

Mehlville Fire Protection District is going beyond the calls to fight fires by launching COVID Mobile. It’s an extension of their mobile integrated health care division.

“We recognize that there’s a lot of fear in our community,” said Chief Brian Hendricks. “We recognize a lot of our citizens are struggling whether it be with frustration because they can’t get tested or some of them don’t know if they’re positive.”

Every day now from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., they’re going door to door to take vital signs, talk through medical history and evaluate symptoms of Mehlville residents.

“This is a group of critical care paramedics who will go and do a health screen in the citizens home,” Hendricks said.

It’s a free service put in place to help minimize crowded emergency rooms. Fire officials said it took four days to get COVID Mobile together. They will work with Mercy Hospital.

“We are fortunate that our PPE supply is very good right now,” Hendricks said.

The district is not testing for COVID-19 but giving guidelines and even providing diagnostic equipment for home recovery.

“If we can screen patients in the field and we can monitor those patients, it’s going to take the load off of an overwhelming emergency department,” Hendricks said.