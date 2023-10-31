MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Police are investigating a threat to Mehlville High School. The school has been placed on a security alert and movement in and out of the school is restricted.

All students and staff are safe and classes will be uninterrupted as the investigation takes place.

School administrators sent a letter home to parents to inform them of the issue. They have not provided many details as to the specific nature of the threat.

There is extra security on campus to monitor the release of students at the end of the school day. More information will be communicated to parents as this situation develops.