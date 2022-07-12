ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mehlville man arrested for stalking and threatening a relative over the weekend allegedly jumped from a police vehicle while being transported to jail.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened on July 9 at a home in the 4100 block of Forder Circle.

Officers were dispatched to the residence for a violation of an order of protection. They were informed of a history of domestic violence and other incidents.

When police arrived, they saw the defendant, identified as Sal Bradford, in a physical altercation with the victim while inside a vehicle.

Police allege Bradford not only ignored their commands to exit the vehicle but also threatened to shoot the victim. Bradford attempted to drive off in while police tried to take him into custody.

Once pulled from the car, Bradford continued to struggle with officers before being arrested.

Police learned Bradford had been served with the ex-parte order of protection the day before. The victim told police Bradford had been calling them all evening.

Later in the day, Bradford jumped from a moving police vehicle while being transported to the St. Louis County Justice Center.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bradford with first-degree stalking (law enforcement or relative), resisting or interfering with arrest, and escaped or attempted escape from custody while under arrest.