ST. LOUIS – The Mehlville School District’s Virtual School hosts a community day on Wednesday.

Students in the At-Home Virtual Program are gathering for this outdoor event centered around social-emotional learning and wellbeing. Students and their families can pick up supplies, check out books, and participate in special activities like yoga.

It’s all happening at the Mehlville District Office from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.