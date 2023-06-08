COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – Mellow Mushroom in Cottleville is teaming up with the Chamber of Commerce to host a special happy hour.

The ‘Yuppy Yappy Hour’ will raise money to benefit ‘yuppy’ puppies forever rescue. It’s from :00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can get $2 PBR and Bud Light, $4 on select drafts, and $6 munchies.

A raffle will also support veterinary care for the rescued pets. Items include a golf cart and two yeti coolers filled with over $2,000 dollars in gift cards.

It’s also National Best Friends Day Thursday, so go help out man’s best friend.