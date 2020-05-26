Memorial Day travel woes

ST. LOUIS – Memorial Day is typically one of the busiest travel holidays of the year but this year looks a lot different.



Airports are reporting some of the highest number of flyers since the coronavirus started but it’s three times fewer travelers than they usually see this time of year. Meanwhile, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s still tabulating the numbers from their enforcement campaign.



More than 300,000 people flew on both Thursday and Friday this Memorial Day weekend, but that’s far from the more than 2.6 million passengers this time last year.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says in the past few months even with less traffic there has been a 6 percent increase in fatal crash reports and a 60 percent increase in drivers traveling more than 100 mph.