Memorial Day weekend events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has been going on for more than a year, but COVID restrictions have eased allowing for some Memorial Day events to take place in the St. Louis area.
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer. Many events are offering St. Louis area residents the opportunity to get outside, enjoy the weather, and socialize.
Below is a list of events happening in the area:
Lafayette Square Spring Virtual House Tour & Auction
- May 29 – May 31
- Tour homes and gardens
- Carriage Rides
- Vendors
- Music
- Food and drink
- Click here for tickets
Live music and fireworks in Collinsville, Illinois
- 4:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Sunday, May 30
- Fireworks follow National Anthem at 9:15 p.m.
- Food trucks
- Buy tickets online before going
- Click here for tickets
Plastic Kings Memorial Weekend Show at The Boathouse St. Charles
- Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30
- Shows start at 7:00 p.m.
- 601 N Shore Dr, St. Charles, MO
- Click here for tickets
Memorial Day Weekend Festival at Eckert’s Farm – Belleville
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29
- Biscuits and Bubbles Brunch 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Strawberry Festival 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Joanna Serenko Free Concert 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Curbside Greekfest by
- May 28 – May 31
- 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday
- 1755 Des Peres Road, Town and Country, MO
- Click here to order
Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags – St. Louis
- Water park opens for season on Saturday, May 29
- 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Click here for more information
Concerts and movies at Drive-In St. Louis in Hazelwood
- Griffin & the Gargoyles Friday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy to play following band
- That 80’s Band Saturday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Movie: The Breakfast Club to play following band
- Click here for tickets
Wings Over St. Louis at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport
- Saturday, May 29 – Monday, May 31
- TAC Air at Spirit Airport 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Take a ride in historic airplanes
- Click here for more information