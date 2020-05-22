Memorial Day weekend rush at Ted Drewes will be controlled with new safety guidelines

ST. LOUIS – Grabbing your favorite sweet treat from Ted Drewes in a famous St. Louis tradition, especially on Memorial Day. The staple frozen custard spot has been preparing for their annual Memorial Day rush with their customer’s safety in mind.

“It won’t be the same as our customers are used to,” said Travis Dillon, co-owner of Ted Drewes. “When you come up, you won’t be allowed to go to the front. We’re going to ask you to stand in lines on both sides of the building, and we have markings on the blacktop that are six feet apart. We’re hoping we can wait on people almost as fast as we have in the past.”

To help control the crowd, they have made a social distancing line that loops around the back of the building, wrapping them around to the front. They are asking only one or two people per family to enter the line and order for the rest of the family.

Customers in the parking lot said that they loved the new adjustments and think it will help with car traffic as well.

Size charts and menus have been posted on the back and side of the building to help customers with their orders.

“We’re hoping that by the time that everyone arrives to the front they’ll know sort of what they’d like to order and help make the process smoother,” Dillon said.

When you get to the front, employees will direct you to open windows – all of them divided by plexiglass.

This new system is to help keep the front of Ted Drewes open and clear so that customers feel comfortable. Once they get their orders they will be able to walk out freely and get to their cars.

Although Ted Drewes would love to have their customers stay and enjoy their delicious treat in the parking lot, they are asking people to enjoy their orders at home with their family to free up parking space for others.