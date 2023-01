ST. LOUIS — A memorial will be held for Demitrious Johnson Monday. A procession starts at noon. It will leave from The Demetrious Johnson Foundation on Union Boulevard. A community memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena.

Johnson was from St. Louis and played for the Detroit Lions for five seasons. He also played defensive back at Mizzou in the early 80s.

When he retired, he used his time to help people in need. Through his foundation, he held a lot of community service events.