Memorial grows for Officer Bohannon, who killed over the weekend

ST. LOUIS – A memorial continues to grow for Officer Tamarris Bohannon as his family and colleagues still come to grips with their tragic loss.
Fox 2’s Derrion Henderson has the story on how the young officer is being remembered.
ST. LOUIS – A memorial continues to grow for Officer Tamarris Bohannon as his family and colleagues still come to grips with their tragic loss.
Fox 2’s Derrion Henderson has the story on how the young officer is being remembered.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.