ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis elementary school will remember one of its students Tuesday.

Colin Eckhoff, 10, and his father Paul died last week. Their SUV crashed into an apartment building on Bent Pine Drive in Sappington.

Concord Elementary School plans to host a celebration of life for Colin Tuesday night along with a garden dedication. They’ve created a special piece of artwork in memory of Colin.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Concord playground pavilion.