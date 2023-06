ST. LOUIS – A memorial is being held Wednesday night for a restaurant owner shot and killed last month.

Fa Ming Pan, known to friends as Randy, was the owner of ‘St. Louis Kitchen’ in north St. Louis. Back in May, someone opened fire at the Chinese restaurant. Randy died after being shot in the stomach.

The memorial is at 6:00 p.m. at St. Louis kitchen on North Kingshighway Boulevard.