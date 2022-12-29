Demetrious Johnson held his 31st annual Golf outing for his Charitable Foundation on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – The family of Demetrious Johnson is set to celebrate the legacy and life of the former NFL player and St. Louis community leader.

The Johnson family recently released a statement about Demetrious’ farewell arrangements.

“The Johnson family extends its heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of condolences since the death of Demetrious Johnson on December 24, 2022.”

A community memorial service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Chaifetz Arena. Doors start to open for service at noon.

In addition to the memorial service, an escorted procession from the Demetrious Johnson Foundation Center will take place, starting at noon as well.

The public is welcome to join the memorial and are encouraged to share memories and photos via the following link: DJ Memorial Service. The community also provides an opportunity to share a 2-minute reflection by signing up.

The latest details regarding the memorial service can be found here.