ST. LOUIS – A memorial ceremony Friday will honor and remember several St. Louis County first responders who died while protecting and serving their community.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the St. Louis County Memorial Park on Carondelet Avenue. Fallen first responders from across Missouri will also be honored Friday evening at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City. The Department of Public Safety will have a candlelight vigil.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the names of 11 officers who died in 2021 will be added to the memorial’s wall of honor.