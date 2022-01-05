Memorial sign now on display for fallen North County Cooperative officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A memorial sign in honor of a fallen North County Cooperative police officer is now on display, located off Interstate 55 at Butler Hill Road.

Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2019 while responding to a disturbance call at a Wellston market.

Funds for the memorial sign were raised by Charles Metzner with the St. Louis Hero Network.

This past July, Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 520 to name part of I-55 in Langsdorf’s honor. The bill designates portions of state highways as memorials for first responders killed in the line of duty.

Rep. David Gregory filed the bill for Langsdorf’s memorial.

The Langsdorfs, Rep. Gregory, and Metzner drove to Jefferson City for the governor’s signing of the bill.