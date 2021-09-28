Mental health evaluation ordered for man charged with murder of MetroLink security guard

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the man police say shot and killed MetroLink security guard James Cook.

The order was issued last week during a court proceeding by Judge Timothy Boyer. A counsel status hearing is set for Nov. 4.

The 36-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Smith, who has been charged with first-degree murder, will remain in police custody during the evaluation.

Smith was arrested and charged for first-degree murder in January for the shooting death of Cook.

According to police Cook was shot after responding to a disturbance. He confronted the person causing the disturbance, who pulled out a gun and shot him. Cook was unarmed

Cook was not conscious but he was breathing when police arrived on the scene. He died on the scene.

Smith was arrested for the murder the next day.

Cook was a military veteran who left behind a wife and two children.

Federal regulation prevents MetroLink security guards and contracted employees from carrying deadly weapons