ST. LOUIS – Days after a deadly school shooting in south St. Louis, city officials and educators are encouraging people to take advantage and inform others of mental health resources in the region.

A 19-year-old gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police later shot and killed the gunman, who hurt several others in the incident.

While the exact motive has not yet been determined, police presented some documents Tuesday, including a handwritten note in a car tied to the gunman, that may have hinted toward mental health struggles.

In light of recent events, people dealing with or trying to help someone with mental health illness could consider the following resources.

Call the Behavioral Health Response’s 24/7 hotline at 314-469-6644 or BHR’s dedicated youth services line at 314-819-8802.

Click here for more BHR resources online or text “BHEARD” to 31658.”

St. Louis Public Schools has expanded its mental health response and offers more resources online.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of St. Louis offers more online resources here.

YWCA Metro St. Louis offers a 24-hour help line at 314-531-7273.

Dial “988” for Missouri’s suicide and crisis lifeline.