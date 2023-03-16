ST. LOUIS – Mercy and SSM Health are no longer requiring visitors, patients, and staff to wear masks at their facilities.

Wednesday, they became the first major St. Louis area hospital to drop Covid-19 protective measures. They shared that it’s because cases have gone down.

People with Covid or who have been exposed to someone with it within 10 days will still be required to wear a mask. Mercy employees with medical or religious exemptions from getting the Covid or flu vaccines will also be required to mask until at least March 31.