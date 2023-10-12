ST. LOUIS – Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care has opened its first location in the City of St. Louis.

The new location sits at 4260 Hampton Avenue near the Hampton Village Plaza in the Southampton neighborhood.

At the new facility, doctors will treat patients ages six months and older for common health concerns like upper respiratory infections, minor cuts, ear infections, fractures, sprains, and strains.

Organizers say the convenience of having health care in your own neighborhood greatly improves quality of life.

“We have a lot of doctor’s offices and really see the need to have one for instant access because injuries and illnesses don’t always happen on a timeline or schedule,” said nurse practitioner Jerry Power. “To be able to have access, especially up until 8 at night, is important to us.”

While this is the first Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care facility in the City of St. Louis, it's the 22nd in the region.