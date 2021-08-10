Mercy healthcare workers in Festus protest hospital’s vaccination policy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Some Mercy healthcare workers protested outside of a Jefferson County hospital Monday, now that Mercy Hospital has made the COVID vaccination mandatory for their healthcare workers.

They marched Monday outside the Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. The protesters believe healthcare workers should not be required to be vaccinated.

Mercy Hospital issued a statement. It said in part, “While Mercy respects differences of opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine and co-workers’ right to assemble and make their voices heard, Mercy’s stance remains unchanged. We will require all co-workers to be vaccinated by September 30th.”

Protesters gathered outside the Mercy Hospital located on New Ballas Road on Sunday, July 25 over the hospital’s vaccination policy.