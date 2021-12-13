Ambulance stolen from Mercy Hospital, man in custody

ST. LOUIS – A man is in custody after an ambulance was stolen from Mercy Hospital on New Ballas Road Monday morning.

The theft happened at approximately 6:55 a.m. The Creve Coeur Police Department said they responded to Mercy Hospital and alerted surrounding police departments to the situation.

A Town and Country Police officer saw the ambulance traveling eastbound on Highway 40 after South New Ballas Road. Town and Country officers then pursued the vehicle until “it eventually stopped near the intersection of South Brentwood Road and Kenilworth Drive.”

The man was taken into custody and the ambulance was recovered without incident.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the property. The man was the only occupant in the ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.