Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – What’s it like treating and helping people with COVID-19 who are in hospitals battling the virus?

Dr. David Tannehill is on the frontlines at Mercy Hospital, seeing and treating covid-19 patients.

The doctor says every single person working with the coronavirus patients is at least a bit fearful that they could get it despite all the safety processes in place. However, he says hospital employees are working incredibly hard in the face of great stress and adversity.