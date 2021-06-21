Mercy Hospital loosens visitation rule restrictions

ST. LOUIS – All five Mercy hospitals in the St. Louis region are changing their visitation rules. Effective immediately, the hospitals will now allow two visitors per patient.

During the pandemic, Mercy restricted visitors to one person per patient. They tried to keep family members involved with phone calls and video calls, but Dr. Aamina Akhtar, an infectious disease specialist and the chief medical officer at Mercy South, said it’s not the same.

“When you have a loved one who is sick, who needs somebody there to advocate for them and to be there just to hold their hand, it is important to get visitors back at the bedside,” Akhtar said.

Mercy is still screening visitors for COVID symptoms and everyone is required to wear a mask.

Mercy also dropped required COVID tests before procedures. If you are fully vaccinated and not experiencing any symptoms, you do not need to take a COVID test before a procedure.

Akhtar said the changes are happening thanks to community members getting vaccinated.