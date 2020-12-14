Mercy Hospital receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines; vaccinations start this afternoon

ST. LOUIS – The first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis.

Front-line health care workers who work directly or in close contact with COVID-19 patients at both the main hospital in Creve Coeur and Mercy Hospital South are scheduled to begin receiving the first doses of the vaccine on Monday afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amina Akhttar was the first person amongst the 20 health care workers at Mercy South that were vaccinated today.

“People in this room, in this community, will remember where they were when the first COVID vaccine was administered in St. Louis”, said Dr. Akhttar. “It’s going to be the game-changer that gets us out of this. It’s a big moment for everybody here”.

The state expects to receive 51,000 doses of the vaccine according to The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Nichole Boyer, RN for the COVID-19 ICU at Mercy South said she got the shot for her family and her team. “It’s been a really hard year for us, we have seen many unsuccessful cases,” said Dr. Boyer.

After receiving their first dose of the vaccine, the health care workers all received a complimentary vaccination card.

The health system is strongly encouraging all eligible health care workers to receive the vaccine, however, it is not required.