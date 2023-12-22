ST. LOUIS – Mercy Hospital St. Louis’ new care-at-home program is gaining traction.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the program allows acutely ill patients who live within a 25-minute drive of the hospital to receive care in their homes. They are given monitoring equipment, medications and a number to call at any time for help.

Mobile x-rays, imaging services, and therapists can be dispatched when needed. Candidates include patients with pneumonia, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or cellulitis.

The program is currently only covered for Medicare patients, but hospital officials hope to get other insurance companies on board soon.