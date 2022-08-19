ST. LOUIS – NRC Health honored Mercy with the 2022 Excellence in Patient Experience Award as the top large health system in the country.

This award goes to “health systems and hospitals that have demonstrated their commitment to improving patients’ care experiences.”

“This award is all about the patient experience and that is central to everything we do,” said president of Mercy communities Dr. John Mohart said. “Our medical team always puts health and safety first, but the patient experience goes far beyond clinical care. Whether it’s our food service team, housekeepers or volunteers, it takes every Mercy co-worker to make patients a priority and give them the best experience possible.”

Mercy was selected as the top large health system based on patient feedback collected from April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.

Click here to see a complete list of winners.