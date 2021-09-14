Mercy recognized as one of the top health systems in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS – Mercy hospital has been acknowledged as a 2021 top health system for high quality heart care in the U.S. by the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

This recognition comes in the “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News and World Report. Mercy is one of 87 health systems nationwide to be listed.

“This recognition speaks to the dedication by our physicians, care teams and leadership,” said Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, cardiologist and Mercy chief physician executive.

