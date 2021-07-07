Mercy requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS– Mercy co-workers will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine effective Sept. 30. The new requirement comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in Missouri.

Mercy has hospitals in several Missouri cities including St. Louis, Springfield, Joplin, and other locations. Mercy also serves Arkansas and Oklahoma where COVID numbers are on the rise due to the Delta variant.

Mercy says it is joining more than 20 other health care organizations in the U.S. that have required vaccines for employees.

BJC and SSM announced in June they would require COVID vaccinations for employees.

Mercy says it will work with co-workers to develop a plan for compliance ahead of the scheduled deadline.

Mercy says there are some exceptions like for pregnancy.