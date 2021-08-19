Mercy to increase starting wage to $15 an hour for employees

ST. LOUIS – In September, Mercy will raise its starting pay to $15 an hour for employees and new hires.

More than 6,000 employees are set to benefit from the additional $18 million yearly investment, according to a press release.

“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” said Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO.

Although the new minimum wage will be implemented Sept. 16, employees will see the increase as early as Oct. 8.

Employees receiving a raise include housekeepers, food service, transportation and pharmacy, medical and lab technicians, according to the press release.

“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” Britton said.