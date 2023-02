ST. LOUIS — US Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a conference in St. Louis put on by the Department of Justice to stop violence in the community. The department started a first-of-its-kind federal grant program. It supports community-driven safety solutions, working to reduce gun violence.

Garland says there is no “one-size- fits-all” solution to reducing violent crime. Strategies that are deployed must be tailored to the needs of individual communities.