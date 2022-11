ST. LOUIS – Metallica recently announced that they will be stopping in over 20 cities for their “M72 World Tour” next year. The tour will make a stop at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Friday, November 3, and Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The band will play two nights in every city it visits. Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2 at Ticketmaster.com. Single day tickets will be available starting January 20.

Thursday, April 27 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France*

Friday, May 19 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Friday, May 24, 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26, 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Friday, August 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Friday, September 20, 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22, 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Friday, September 27, 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol