Meteorologist captures video of cars driving in flooded St. Louis streets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Beitscher captured video of vehicles driving through flooded St. Louis streets Monday afternoon. Scattered showers dumped a lot of water on the area over a short time.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins tweets, “Flash flooding underway in parts of downtown St. Louis after 1-3 inches of rain in the last hour or so. Storms will gradually build more to the west with time with rainfall rates diminishing downtown.”

A Jeep driving out of a McDonald’s on Lindell between Vandeventer and Sarah caught his attention. The SUV rolled through the water where other cars got stuck.

“Several cars are stuck but luckily the water isn’t rushing,” tweets Beitscher.

MetroLink service is not running at Grand, and 5th & Missouri MetroLink Stations because of flooding along the light rail system. Shuttles are being used to transport passengers. A delay of an hour is expected as flooding disrupts service.

