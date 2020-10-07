Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman ‘doing well’ after surgery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Thanks to the amazing care from medical staff at Mercy Hospital South (St. Anthony’s) and the well-wishes and prayers from coworkers and you, the viewers, FOX 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman is “on the mend” after a successful procedure to fix lingering back problems.

On Monday, Glenn disclosed he was suffering from serious back pain involving his “L3-L4-L5-S1,” describing difficulty walking and even standing for short periods of time. Glenn said he needed to get the problem taken care of before it grew worse and would be out for a while.

Glenn posted the following message to his Facebook page just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday:

Surgery Update:

I just wanted to say a few things.

First of all…THANK YOU for the well wishes, the prayers, the good vibes, and all the ways you showed me support. Honestly, I was kinda scared about the whole process. But your kind and encouraging words helped in a way I will never be able to express. A simple “thanks” is quite inadequate. But I truly felt your support in my heart.

Second: We do not give our doctors, nurses, hospital techs, and support staff enough credit. From the moment I walked in the door at Mercy South (St. Anthony’s), I felt at ease, calm, and was taken care of from start to finish. They will tell you “it’s my job,“ but to do that job takes much more of a spirit of love than simply clocking in and out.

Lastly: I am doing well. My pain has diminished greatly. My wife calls it a miracle. My doctor, Dr. Crane did a wonderful job, and can’t thank him and the group at Signature Orthopedics enough.

I’m on the mend!

~glenn Glenn Zimmerman