ST. LOUIS – Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick returns to the St. Louis area after nearly a decade away. Fitzpatrick’s role is to work both in the studio and in the field, handling weather reporting.

Her journey started as a fill-in meteorologist at WCBI-TV News in Columbus, Mississippi, while she continued her education.

Her educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in geography and broadcasting from Northwest Missouri State University.

She pursued her second bachelor’s degree in Starkville, Mississippi, dedicating two years to her meteorological education.

Fitzpatrick said, “I think it’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do since I was like a kid, but I never really thought about it. I went to college, [but] I never really put meteorology at the forefront because, at a young age, I didn’t realize that you could study the weather.”

She later started her full-time career in Waco, Texas, where she contributed her talents to FOX 2’s sister station, KWKT. However, when the opportunity arose to return to her hometown, St. Louis, Fitzpatrick immediately applied.

“I don’t even have any words for how excited I am to be home. It’s been so long since I’ve lived here—about 8 or 10 years since I’ve been living long-term at home.”

When it comes to motivation, she cited multiple sources: “Honestly, what motivates me is a couple of people around me—my circle of friends and family. They’ve been really, really supportive of my decision to pursue this career. And I think that’s always really important. I motivate myself; I’m pretty tough on myself. If I ever mess up or do something wrong, I come back 10 times harder to make sure that I don’t do it again. “

Outside of her work, Fitzpatrick finds relaxation in retail therapy.

“I love to shop, hang out with friends, and spend time with family. Reconnecting with old friends from high school has been great, especially since I’m closer to my family now. So, spending time with loved ones is my go-to on days off. And, of course, a bit of retail therapy now and then,” said Fitzpatrick.

Some quick facts about Fitzpatrick are that her three fish are currently residing in Texas with her boyfriend, who will soon be relocating to live with Fitzpatrick.

She looks forward to working in her hometown and sharing the knowledge and expertise she’s gained with the local community.