ST. LOUIS – We have been missing FOX 2 Meteorologist Jaime Travers since she left for maternity leave. By the look of our emails, the phone calls, and the questions; so do you.

Jaime returned to FOX 2 newscasts during today’s 11 a.m. broadcast. She presented the forecast and spent her afternoon in the storm runner chasing the weather for the evening newscasts. You will see her regularly on-air now.

Travers gave birth to her second child, a boy, in October. Hudson James entered this world at as delightful a sunbeam to that day’s returning warm weather. Hazel, her daughter, loves cuddling her baby brother.

Jaime and her husband, Evan, were looking for another “H” name and didn’t settle on Hudson until after the delivery.