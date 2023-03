ST. LOUIS – If you need to take the bus Monday, 30 Metro bus routes in Missouri and Illinois are changing.

Schedules for 18 routes in St. Louis and St. Louis County will change to improve performance. 12 routes in St. Clair County, Illinois will also have new schedules.

In order to provide service to more parts of the county, you can find a list of all the new route changes at MetroStLouis.org.