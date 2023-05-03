FERGUSON, Mo. – A Metro bus driver struck a pedestrian overnight in Ferguson. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

The collision happened around midnight Wednesday near the 10000 block of West Florissant Avenue. Investigators have not disclosed what might have led up to the collision.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the pedestrian lying in the street. The pedestrian was quickly rushed to the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones during this difficult time,” said Troy Doyle, chief of the Ferguson Police Department. “We are actively investigating the collision and working to determine the circumstances surrounding it.”

Ferguson police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision of has information relevant to the investigation to contact their department at 314-522-3100.