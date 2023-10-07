ST. LOUIS – A cyber incident that occurred earlier this week continues to affect computer networks related to Metro Call-A-Ride and phone systems. As a result, Call-A-Ride will not be providing rides this weekend.

On October 7 and 8, Call-A-Ride is unable to use their phones, and the scheduling service for future trips is currently unavailable. MetroLink and MetroBus will continue to operate on their normal weekend schedules today and tomorrow. Ticket vending machines will only accept cash until further notice.

The Bi-State Development IT team has detected an additional cybersecurity event early this morning and is working with their security partners to identify the next steps toward resolving the issue.

This is a developing story, and FOX2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.