ST. LOUIS – Metro Call-A-Ride is back up and operating after a cyberattack forced metro transit to cancel weekend rides.

The cyberattack on Saturday morning prevented Metro from using their phones or connecting with passengers. That left customers to stand outside waiting for a ride that never arrived.

Trips previously reserved for Monday will be provided and Metro is now taking reservations for Tuesday and Wednesday. Metro Transit is also only able to accept cash at the ticket vending machines because of the network outage.