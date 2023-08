ST. LOUIS – Metro Call-A-Ride is testing a new app-based mobile ticket for its customers starting this month.

It will allow customers to purchase their fare in advance and then show it to the driver when boarding. A single-zone Call-A-Ride fare is $2. More than 30 current riders have volunteered to test the idea.

Metro will evaluate the new mobile ticket option over the next several months. If testing goes well, it could be made available later this fall.